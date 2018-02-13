Pancake Day: Everything you need to know

It's finally the time of year again when pancakes aren't just for breakfast. As you prepare for many hungry mouths to feed, empty bags of flour and a couple of failed mixture attempts in the bin, we answer everything you need to know about Shrove Tuesday.

When is Pancake Day this year (2018)?

Pancake Day falls today, February 13. It is always 47 days before Easter, hence why the date changes each year.

Where does the name Shrove Tuesday come from?

Shrove Tuesday marks the first day of Lent. The name comes from the word 'shrive', which means absolve. Christians would go to confession before Lent began and ask for forgiveness from God. A bell was rang to call Christians into confession known as the 'Pancake Bell', which is still used today.

Why has the day evolved to Pancake Day?

Pancakes were chosen as food of choice for Shrove Tuesday to remove all rich foods from the house-such as flour and eggs- ready for Christian families to begin Lenten fasting.

For a boozy pancake alternative:

Try whisking Bailey's into whipped cream to top or add a syrup with a twist to your pancakes.

For a healthy pancake alternative:

Banana pancakes can be made using only one egg and a banana for those with lighter tastes. Alternatively, simply skip the chocolate spread and add frozen summer berries to your pancakes.