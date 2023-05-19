Pampered pet Nacho set to steal the show in Legally Blonde revival

They do say every dog has his day…but cheeky Chihuahua Nacho is taking centre stage for a full week!

Legally Blonde leading lady Ellie Needham with Nacho

Nacho will be taking the small but vital role of Bruiser Woods, the pampered pet of aspiring lawyer Elle Woods in the Woodseats Musical Theatre Company production of award-winning show Legally Blonde.

It’s the story of Elle Woods, the girl who appears to have it all until her life is turned upside-down when her boyfriend dumps her to attend Harvard Law School.

Determined to get him back, Elle sets off in pursuit but surprises herself when she discovers that she too has the potential to be a legal eagle, overcoming dumb blonde stereotypes and taking the court room by storm as she tackles the defence in a notorious murder trial.

The Woodseats MTC production runs at Sheffield’s Montgomery Theatre and Arts Centre from July 12 to 15.

And after an extensive search for just the right dog, Barnsley-based Nacho was selected to play popular pooch Bruiser.

“The good thing about Nacho is that he has previous experience of playing the part so should be bark perfect,” said Woodseats MTC chair Mary Newey.

“He has absolutely no problem with audience applause or the sound of all the singing or dancing, though we’re told that’s because he’s rather hard of hearing!”

Legally Blonde is directed by Sue Curr, assisted by Dylan Lambert, with musical direction by Dominic Ridler and choreography by Amber Parry and Lily Abram.