Missing Sheffield teenager Pamela Horvathova has been found safe and well at an address in Sheffield.

The 16-year-old - who lived on Staniforth Road in Darnall with her family - hadn’t been seen since December 19 when she attended an event at iceSheffield in Attercliffe.

Now the Slovakian Roma girl has been found, here is everything we know about an investigation which involved dozens of officers and multiple appeals in Sheffield and Slovakia.

- Pamela had not been home since she left Sheffield College on Granville on December 18.

- There was one more confirmed sighting of her at a college event at iceSheffield in Attercliffe on December 19.

Pamela Horvathova.

- She was reported as a missing person by her parents on December 24

- One January 15, police held an event at the Pakistani Muslim Centre in Darnall appealing for people from Pamela’s immediate community to help them.

- Three weeks into the investigation, the operation was upgraded into a ‘critical incident’ as detectives appealed for more information from the community.

- On January 16, police released CCTV footage of Pamela arriving and leaving Sheffield College on December 18.

Superintendent Paul McCurry visited Fir Vale Shool to meet with members of the community and give an update into the investigation of missing Pamela Horvathova. Picture: NSST-28-01-19-HorvathovaFirVale-5

- On January 20, officers attended iceSheffield to ask visitors if they had seen the Sheffield College student on December 19.

- On January 21, police divers searched the River Don and Sheffield canal close to where the 16-year-old was last seen.

- On January 23, police appealed for anyone who may have lent a mobile phone to Pamela to come forward.

- On January 28, police issue a direct appeal to Pamela to contact them at an event held at Fir Vale School at which hundreds of members of Sheffield’s Roma community attended.

- On February 1, one of Pamela’s former teachers at Hinde House School appealed to Pamela to make contact with her family to say she was safe.

- On February 6, Pamela was found safe and well at an address in Sheffield.