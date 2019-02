Missing 16-year-old Pamela Horvathova has been found safe and well at an address in Sheffield.

The Sheffield College student had been missing for seven weeks, after being last seen at iceSheffield on December 19.

Pamela Horvathova.

Pamela was the subject of a huge missing persons investigation, involving dozens of officers and multiple appeals to the Roma community in Sheffield and Slovakia.

South Yorkshire Police say they will be making a statement on the case later on today.

