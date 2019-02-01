The former teacher of a Sheffield teenager who has been missing for six weeks has issued a video appeal for her to come home.

16-year-old Pamela Horvathova – who is from the city’s Slovakian Roma community – went missing before Christmas, and was last seen at ICE Sheffield on December 19.

This week, the assistant principal of Hinde House Secondary School in Sheffield described how the whole school has been affected by Pamela’s disappearance.

And now Fiona McLeod, who taught Pamela during her time at the school, has also made a direct plea to the teenager.

She said: “Pamela, you know me well and you need to trust what I am saying is true. All your family want you home. Your community have got together many times, in different meetings, all around Sheffield to talk about what they can do to help you.

“Staff and pupils at our school who know you from when you came here are so upset you are still missing. Your new college, the staff and students are doing everything they can think of to help. We are all doing this because we are so worried about you.

Pamela Horvathova.

“We need to know you are safe and well. You are not in trouble. Please let someone know you are safe, please get in touch with us to let us know you’re safe.”

Fiona McLeod was joined by School Attendance Officer Emil Mirga, who translated her appeal into Roma.

Superintendent Paul McCurry: “Enquiries are still ongoing and we still need your help to find Pamela. If you have any information that might help us, please get in touch.”

If you have any information that might be useful, you can report it online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY19K02-PO1.

You can also call 101 quoting incident number 941 of 24 December 2018.