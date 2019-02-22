Pair accused of murdering South Yorkshire man appear at court 

Two men accused of murdering a 39-year-old man from South Yorkshire have appeared at court.

John Methley, aged 39, was found unconscious and severely injured in Midland Road, at the junction with Garden Street, in Bradgate, Rotherham, on the evening of Monday, February 4 this year.

He was taken to hospital but died on Sunday, February 10, as a result of a head injury.

Kyle Greenwood, aged 19, of Spa View Road, Frecheville, and Nafees Hussain, aged 19, of Teesdale Road, Masborough, were charged with his murder on Wednesday.

The pair appeared at Sheffield Crown Court charged with the offence this afternoon.

No pleas were entered, but a provisional trial date was fixed for October 2 during the hearing.

Neither defendant applied for bail, and the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, remanded the pair into custody.

Three other men and a woman remain on bail in connection to the investigation.

Anyone with information in relation to Mr Methley’s death is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident 666 of February 4, 2019 when passing on information.