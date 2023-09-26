Page Hall, Firth Park, the outlying communities of north Sheffield and the Castlegate side of the city centre - those are the areas in most need of investment according to readers of The Star.

We asked our followers on Facebook which parts of Sheffield could most do with a boost and why, and readers responded in their hundreds.

Page Hall is one of the areas in Sheffield that residents would like to see benefit from investment (Photo: National World)

Page Hall came in top as the area in direst need of help to improve its reputation and appearance. But plenty of people highlighted a north/south divide in Sheffield - and said the 'forgotten' suburbs of High Green, Chapeltown and onwards to Stocksbridge all need a shot in the arm to boost their fortunes.

And a fair number of followers with touristic vision chose the historic Sheffield Castle, and Birley Spa, as places that could be transformed to turn the city into a serious contender as a visitor attraction if only more money was spent.

Cheryl Whyler said Firth Park and Page Hall were the places most in need of help.

"Those areas need looking at desperately, and have done for years," she said. "It's not just a little paint job here and there. It's the litter, the street corners, many things. I think a survey should be given to residents down there to see what the people that live there want doing."

Michael Dennett said Pitsmoor, Spital Hill and Page Hall all needed dedicated investment.

"There are huge amounts of impoverished people living in these areas in atrocious housing and social conditions," he said. "Look after the poor first, before spending money on the wealthier parts of Sheffield."

Andrew Parkin agreed. "After living in various areas of Sheffield it's clear the distribution of funding with general maintenance and upkeep is incredibly unequal," he said.

"I witnessed the council dedicate two days' worth of work to repaint some iron railings outside Endcliffe Park. Railings that were completely fine in the first place. How is that fair or correct, when there's so much more necessary work that needs doing to help communities in other areas of the city?"

Dan Galpin also highlighted inequality. "There is a gap in life expectancy of up to 10 years between most of the south/west and the north/east of the city," he said.

Waheed Rehman said the whole Burngreave ward - "especially Page Hall and Lower Firth Park" - needed investment.

Fadhle Hasson agreed. "Firth Park because all the post offices and banks have closed down and everyone is opening takeaways," he said, and Sandra Dennell concurred. "We need our post office back at Firth Park shopping centre," she said.

Seth Fothergill agreed: "Unbelievable closing the post office in Firth Park."

Iris Greenhedge said the north of Sheffield was most in need.

"North Sheffield is very overlooked in many ways, and especially when it comes to bus services," she said. "They need to be more frequent and more reliable. It's as though north Sheffield doesn't exist. It's so maddening."

Sharon Wiles agreed. "Go past Hillsborough and you may as well live on the moon for all they care," she said.

Sarah Dunwell said High Green 'doesn't exist to the council' and David Ogle agreed: "High Green - why should we be neglected for so long?"

Lucie Loxley said Stocksbridge is 'absolutely desperate for regeneration'.

Jenny Rees agreed 'one hundred per cent'

"We are always looked over. Stocksbridge is an amazing area but the main road lets it down. There are so many walks and places to see up here," she said.

Kevin Lilley said Birley Spa - where supporters hope to restore and reopen the 1842 Grade II listed Birley Spa Bath House, Sheffield's only Victorian plunge pool - was "a hidden gem which shouldn't be so hidden and deserves a lot more".

And similarly Mick Hardy and Jade Jules said Sheffield Castle, alongside the already developed Manor Lodge, could draw in the crowds if only it was regenerated as a visitor attraction.