Paedophile footballer Adam Johnson to be released from Doncaster jail ‘this week’ amid fears of vigilante attacks

Paedophile footballer Adam Johnson is to be released from a Doncaster jail this week – amid fears he could be attacked by vigilante gangs on his release.

According to reports, Johnson is set to be released from HMP Moorland near Doncaster by Friday of this week after serving half of his six year term for child sex offences.

Adam Johnson.

But the disgraced former England star is set to be released in the middle of the night, under cover of darkness to protect him from ‘vigilantes.’

He was sentenced in 2016 for grooming and sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.

A source told the Sun: 'Adam is terrified about coming out of prison. He's worried about the backlash from nutters or vigilantes who might go for him.

'He was an admired footballer but knows he is now leaving prison as a paedophile.

Prisoners are normally released at 6am but is thought Johnson will be released from Moorland in the middle of the night and whisked straight to a waiting car.

The Free Press understands that several protesters may be planning to gather outside the jail in protest at Johnson’s release on parole.