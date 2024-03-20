Packman Road Rotherham: Watch footage of wall collapse which closed road in West Melton

The road closure has led to heavy traffic in the area
Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 20th Mar 2024, 16:58 GMT
This video shows the aftermath of a major wall collapse which closed a road in Rotherham.

Packman Road in West Melton, Rotherham, was closed by police after a wall collapsedPackman Road in West Melton, Rotherham, was closed by police after a wall collapsed
Packman Road in West Melton, Rotherham, was closed by police after a wall collapsed

Packman Road, in West Melton, was closed by police today, Wednesday, March 20, after the wall came crashing down, causing 'structural issues' for nearby properties.

The road closure has led to heavy traffic in the area.

South Yorkshire Police said: "This road closure is due to a collapsed wall which has led to some structural issues at a couple of nearby properties."

