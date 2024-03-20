Packman Road Rotherham: Watch footage of wall collapse which closed road in West Melton
The road closure has led to heavy traffic in the area
Packman Road, in West Melton, was closed by police today, Wednesday, March 20, after the wall came crashing down, causing 'structural issues' for nearby properties.
South Yorkshire Police said: "This road closure is due to a collapsed wall which has led to some structural issues at a couple of nearby properties."
