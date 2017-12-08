Packed Virgin flight from New York to Manchester lands safely after medical emergency

Have your say

A packed flight from New York to Manchester has landed safely after declaring a mid air emergency this morning.

The huge Airbus A330-343 plane declared the emergency just over Wales at around 6.40am and landed at Manchester Airport at around 7.25am.

Virgin Atlantic said the plan requested priority landing as a person on-board was taken ill.

A spokesperson said: "This is a routine request we ask for to ensure customers can get medical attention as soon as possible.

The flight set off from JFK at around 8.30pm last night.