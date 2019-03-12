Owners of popular Sheffield pub post final message to customers as it closes its doors 

A popular country pub in Sheffield has closed its doors and posted a final farewell message to its customers.

The Wharncliffe Arms, in Wharncliffe side, reopened in November 2017 but its new owners revealed earlier this month it would be closing.

The pub celebrated its last day on Sunday, March 3 before posting a message of appreciation to all its customers on Facebook.

They wrote: “Sorry to say guys but we’re all sold out and won’t be buying any more as our last day is on Sunday 😞 you’ve all been fantastic, thank you for having us, we’ve met some lovely people! Keep in touch!”

In January last year, owners Marcus and Sarah took to Facebook to explain their decision in buying the historic pub.

They wrote: “Well it’s been almost two months already! We have got to say that taking on The Wharncliffe Arms wasn’t the easiest decision to make as we’d never been in the pub before, however we’ve absolutely loved every minute of it.

“One of the last ‘proper’ pubs left and it’s been a pleasure, an absolute pleasure.

“We received a great welcome and was made to feel very comfortable from the start! Marcus and myself would just like to say thankyou, and here’s to 2018 and hopefully many more years to come.”

Customers were quick to express their disappointment at the pub’s closure, with many wishing them the best of luck.

One customer wrote: “Best wishes to you all, glad to have met you all and we'll give you a shout in summer for BBQ’s. Call in anytime for a cuppa and a chinwag.”

Diane McKinlay wrote: “Best of luck to all of you. We'll miss you.”

Stefan Hewitt wrote: “Best of luck you guys x”

Dawn Thompson wrote: “Good luck to you both in whatever you do. xxx”