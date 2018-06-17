Owner of historic 'haunted' hall in Sheffield responds to fresh concerns over work at listed building

The owner of a centuries-old 'haunted' hall in Sheffield says work has begun stripping out part of the fire-damaged interior.

But he assured people the historic fabric of Carbrook Hall is not being touched, after concerns were voiced on social media.

Sean Fogg in the more modern bar area of Carbrook Hall, which was worst damaged by the fire in April

Sightings of a skip loaded with waste outside the Grade II*-listed building in Attercliffe sparked alarm that irreparable damage was being done to one of the city's oldest buildings, which had been targeted by arsonists in April.

But Sean Fogg, whose company West Street Leisure bought the former pub in February 2017, insisted they had nothing to fear.

"We're just cleaning up where the fire was. We've had the go-ahead from the council to strip back the ceiling and walls in the bar area, and we're also getting rid of the satellite dishes on the outside of the building, which the council asked us to do," he said.

He added that no demolition work was taking place at the building and nothing was being done to the most historic parts of the building like the Old Oak Room with its intricately carved wooden panelling which was thankfully largely unscathed by the fire.

The former ancestral home dates back to 1176, though the oldest surviving section is believed to have been built in around 1620, and it housed talks during the siege of Sheffield Castle.

The building was used as a pub before being sold last year, and was reputed to be one of South Yorkshire's most haunted locations.

There were five break-ins reported at the property between February 2017 and April this year, but Mr Fogg said there had been none since security was stepped up following the fire.

Heritage campaigners had branded the fire a 'wake-up' call about the importance of preserving what they described as 'architectural gem'.

Mr Fogg has said he is in talks with a multi-national company about plans for the building but he remains tight-lipped about its possible future use.