Owlerton Stadium is offering S6 residents superb discounts this June and July

The racetrack, just five minutes from Sheffield’s city centre, invites its neighbours with an S6 address to join them on Tuesdays throughout June and July in the top-class Panorama Restaurant and trackside snack bar.
By Eleanor KeallyContributor
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:11 BST
Don’t miss the opportunity to grab entry to the races, a racecard, and chicken & chips for just £2. If you’re craving something finer, Owlerton Stadium is also treating S6 visitors to a delicious 3-course meal for only £15; with mains from slow-roasted belly pork to chargrilled sirloin steak and desserts including warm treacle tart and lemon panna cotta.

The restaurant boasts panoramic views of the live greyhound racing, with races starting from 6:22 pm on Tuesdays, along with table-side betting, attentive waiting service, and a wide selection of beverages to complement your 3-courses. Or if you’d prefer to be right in the action, the snack bar offers direct access to the track and an electric atmosphere.

To redeem the amazing £2 package or book your £15 3-course meal, head to owlertonstadium.co.uk and enter your S6 address! These mega Tuesday discounts are only available during June and July – book your evening out before availability becomes limited!

Head here to book: owlertonstadium.co.uk/keep-it-local

If you don’t happen to live in the S6 area, there are plenty more offers and events to enhance your experience – including Kids Eat Free starting in July.

BeGambleAware. Challenge 21.

