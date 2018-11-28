Overturned lorry set to block M1 slip road in South Yorkshire for some time

Have your say

An overturned lorry is set to block the M1 in South Yorkshire for some time, according to South Yorkshire Police.

The HGV topped over at the entrance to the southbound entry slip road at Junction 35, near Thorpe Hesley.

A lorry overturned at Junction 35 of the M1 earlier today

MOST WANTED: South Yorkshire men on the run for violence, drugs and firearms offences



The lorry driver escaped unharmed.

READ MORE: Woman hit by car in Sheffield street

South Yorkshire Police said ‘recovery efforts are likely to take some time’

CRIME: Man charged with kidnap, firearm and robbery offences in Sheffield

The force is urging motorists to avoid the area.

No estimated time for the recovery operation has been provided.

More to follow.