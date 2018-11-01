Overturned lorry near Sheffield border causes delays

An overturned lorry near Sheffield’s north-west border has caused severe disruption.

The vehicle ended up on its side on the A628 at Flouch island this evening.

Police said at around 6pm that recovery vehicles were on the scene but it would take a few hours to clear the lorry.

Posting on Facebook, South Yorkshire Police’s operational support team wrote: “Obviously we will try to minimise any disruption whilst the lorry is removed.

“If you are travelling please give yourself extra time or find another route if possible.”