'Overturned lorry' causing rush-hour delays on busy South Yorkshire road

An overturned lorry is reportedly causing rush-hour delays on a busy road this morning.

Bus company First tweeted at 8am that services are being diverted due to a road traffic collision on Manvers Way, Wath-upon-Dearne in Rotherham.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that a lorry had been involved and overturned.

Emergency services are at the scene.