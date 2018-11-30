Overturned Asda lorry blocks M1 in South Yorkshire 

Have your say

An overturned Asda lorry has led to the closure of thr M1 in South Yorkshire this morning following a collision.

The HGV is straddling all three lanes of the M1 on the northbound stretch between Junctions 36 and 37 for Birdwell and Dodworth, near Barnsley.

An Asda lorry has crashed on the M1 in South Yorkshire this morning

POLICE: South Yorkshire detective tells Home Secretary how force is tackling serious violent crime



Highways England said there was a ‘multi-vehicle collision’ earlier this morning.

TRIAL: Sheffield massage parlour boss ‘found stabbed to death by neighbours’

Details of whether any motorists or passengers have been injured have not yet been revealed.

Some vehicles used the hard shoulder to pass the crash scene earlier, but at 6.45am South Yorkshire Police said all three lanes were blocked and urged motorists to ‘avoid the area’ and find an ‘alternative route.

READ MORE: More than 200,000 sign Rotherham mum’s petition calling for rapists to be denied access to their children

Those caught up in the tailbacks are being urged to remain in their vehicles.

Highways England said the incident is causing ‘severe delays’.

More to follow.