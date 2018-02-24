Over-running roadworks cause delays to bus services in Sheffield

Bus passengers in Sheffield face delays today due to over-running roadworks.

Travel South Yorkshire said roadworks on Merton Lane, Wincobank, were due to be completed yesterday but the road was closed.

A spokesman said service number 3 towards Nether Edge was operating as normal to Barrow Road at the junction of Newman Road then diverting directly up Newman Road before resuming normal route at the junction of Merton Lane

He added that services towards Meadowhall, were operating as normal to Newman Road at the junction of Merton Lane then diverting directly along Newman Road before resuming normal route on Barrow Road.

Buses are not serving Fife St, Elm View Rd and Merton Lane until the road reopens, he added.