Over 50 jobs saved as buyer found for Derbyshire bakery

Over 50 jobs have been saved with a buyer being found for an award-winning Derbyshire family bakery business.

Ryan Holdsworth and Danielle Shore from Sheffield insolvency and business turnaround specialists Graywoods Leonard Curtis, were appointed joint administrators of Jacksons the Bakers Limited, which has its head office and bakery in Clay Cross and a shop in Chesterfield town centre.

The joint administrators have confirmed that a buyer has been found for the business and that 56 jobs are now secured.

“This is a great result for the company and for the Derbyshire economy and we are delighted that the Jacksons jobs are safe following a worrying period for the whole workforce,” Danielle said.

The company’s roots date back to the late 19th century but the Jackson family took over in 1944, when the bakery sold war-rationed bread.

Over the years, the business established itself as a prominent producer of quality baked goods, supplying wholesalers, schools, cafes, restaurants, small supermarkets and shops in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, South Yorkshire and Cheshire as well as providing bespoke cakes for special occasions.

In the following decades the business expanded considerably and a purpose-built bakery was launched in Clay Cross in 1993, along with a popular retail outlet in Chesterfield’s Lower Pavements.

The bakery has a long history of supporting Chesterfield charities, most notably donating freshly baked goods on a daily basis to the town’s Ashgate Hospice and supporting the charity’s annual Sparkle Walks.

The business, which acquired new owners in 2017, has also won many top industry prizes over the years and was named County Winner at the National Bakery Awards 2020.

“This is a great example of what can happen when business owners recognise the warning signs and take professional advice to protect a good business,” said Ryan.

“We are pleased that such a positive outcome has been reached and wish the new owners every success as they take the business forward.”