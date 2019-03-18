Over £38,000 has been raised for a Sheffield boy with just months to live after his parents launched a fundraising appeal to pay for trips, experiences and treats to fill his life with happy times.

Three-year-old Jack Lacey, from Loxley, was recently diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour and and was given between six months and a year to live.

His heartbroken parents launched an online fundraising appeal for money to help them fill what remains of his life with happy times and experiences.

Kindhearted family, friends and strangers touched by the youngster’s plight had donated £38,665 this morning – in the space of just two weeks – with the figure expected to increase.

Jack’s dad Wesley Lacey, 28 and mum Rebecca Oldham, 29, said they are determined to fill the rest of their son’s life with happy times.

Any unspent donations will be sent to The Sick Children’s Trust, which has helped Jack’s family with accommodation costs while the youngster was recently in hospital.

