Police seized over 200 cannabis plants after discovering a drug den during a search of a house in Rotherham.

The cannabis farm was found in a house on Duncan Street, Brinsworth, yesterday.

Cannabis plants were seized after a raid of a house in Brinsworth, Rotherham

No arrests have yet been made.

