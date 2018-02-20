Over 110 suspects identified in child sex abuse cases in Rotherham

Over 110 suspects have been identified as part of a major probe into child sexual exploitation in Rotherham.

The National Crime Agency, which is investigating offences committed between 1997 and 2013, has identified 1,510 potential victims.

POLICE: Teenage girl from Rotherham missing for over a week

In 2014 an independent report by Professor Alexis Jay suggested that 1,400 children had been abused by men of predominantly Pakistani heritage over the 16 year period while those in authority failed to act.

CRIME: Sexual offences against children reported to police reaches a record high

Today the NCA, said the figure has now risen to 1,510, of which at least 1,300 are female.

VIDEO: Police divers find BB gun dumped in Sheffield river

At a briefing in Sheffield today, NCA senior investigating officer Paul Williamson said his team was now actively engaged with more than 260 victims, had identified 110 'designated suspects' and has 144 officers working on 34 distinct investigations.