Outrage over fly-tipping in Sheffield

A woman outraged at fly-tipping on the side of a road in Sheffield has turned detective in a bid to find the culprit.

The woman found a huge pile of fly-tipped waste dumped at the side of Gashouse Lane, Mosborough, this morning.

Flytipping on Gashouse Lane

She said rubble and waste from a bathroom renovation were dumped overnight along with a number of pairs of old shoes and general household waste, which contained letters addressed to a man in Page Hall, Sheffield.

She has reported the fly-tipping and her findings to South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield Council.

"I will give the man whose letters are among the waste the benefit of the doubt and he might have paid somebody to clear away his rubbish without seeing their waste carrier licence," she said.

"But it could be that he fly-tipped his own waste there.

Bathroom waste has been dumped in Gashouse Lane

"Either way I have handed this case to South Yorkshire Police or Sheffield Council on a plate and I hope there is a knock at his door today for him to explain himself."

She said Gashouse Lane, which runs between Mosborough and Eckington, is a regular dumping ground for fly-tippers.

"I couldn't believe my eyes today when I saw the size of this fly-tip," she said.

"It looks like the entire waste from a bathroom renovation project has been dumped there complete with a toilet and bath.

"It makes me angry and frustrated to see this time and time again.

"There is often gardening waste dumped along here, but for an old bathroom to have been left is beyond belief and something needs to be done about it."