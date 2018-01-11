Outrage as horse carcass and its foal found dumped by side of South Yorkshire road

Flytippers have caused outrage this morning as residents discovered a horse carcass and its foal dumped by the side of a South Yorkshire road.

Warning - Graphic images below.

Fly-tipping in Barnsley - Credit: Kevin Osborne

Kevin Osborne took to Twitter this morning to warn local residents that the carcass of a horse and her foal have been dumped amongst flytipping.

He said that the bodies of the animals had been left by Hollygrove roundabout on the edge of Goldthorpe on Thursday morning.

Kevin tweeted: "××× Viewer Discretion xxx The carcass of a horse and her foal lie dumped amongst flytipping on the outskirts of Barnsley.

"The @BarnsleyCouncil warning sign clearly no deterrent to those who don't care."

Fly-tipping in Barnsley - Credit: Kevin Osborne

Kevin said he had reported the incident to Barnsley Council.

Coun Roy Miller, Cabinet Spokesperson for Place, said: “The council takes animal welfare very seriously; anyone who is cruel to or doesn’t care for an animal properly may be banned from owning animals, fined up to £20,000 or sent to prison.

"If you have any concerns about an animal being mistreated, please let us know at barnsley.gov.uk/animal-welfare.

"This has been a very sad incident and we are working to trace the owners. The horses have now been removed and any information will be passed to the RSCPA.”

Fly-tipping in Barnsley - Credit: Kevin Osborne

The shocking image provoked outrage on Twitter with users stating the crime was 'barbaric'.

Pete Clemit posted: "I have no words - who could do such a thing?!"

Claire said: "Dreadful. Truly horrendous."

More to follow.