Outrage as developers target 'cherished' green space in Swallownest

Residents have launched a petition to block a housing development of 189 new homes on a natural green landmark in Swallownest.

A petition has been launched to stop plans for a new housing development on the ‘beautiful’ green hill off Mansfield Road, Swallownest, after residents received consultation letters through the post last week.

The proposed scheme, by Keepmoat Homes, would see the open hillside built on to create 189 new homes- something locals say would permanently damage the character of the village.

The site is located between Swallownest which is designated as a principal settlement in Rotherham’s settlement hierarchy outlined within the Rotherham Local Plan. | Keepmoat

Local resident Jessica Wilson, expressed her concern: “I was upset to see this come through the post this morning, proposing building work on the beautiful green hill in Swallownest.”

Since then, a formal petition has been submitted to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

It calls on the council to reject the planning application in order to protect the land.

The petition, titled ‘Stop the proposed keepmoat residential development on the green hill at Mansfield Road, Swallownest’, states:

“We demand that this beautiful green space is protected from development.”

The proposed development site sits on a highly visible stretch of land above the village, which residents describe as an irreplaceable visual break in an increasingly urbanised area.

The petition states: “[The] development would permanently destroy a stunning, cherished view for hundreds of existing residents, fundamentally eroding the character and aesthetic appeal of the Swallownest area.”

Opponents say the village is already under pressure from recent housing growth.

Another major scheme by Gleeson Homes has been proposed just down the road, and residents fear the cumulative effect of multiple developments will overwhelm local infrastructure.

They warn that traffic congestion on Mansfield Road is already a problem and adding hundreds more vehicles could lead to gridlock and safety concerns.

There are further anxieties about local services such as schools, GP surgeries and dental practices, which campaigners say are already operating at or beyond capacity.

They believe further population growth will push these services to breaking point.

Residents have also accused developers of prioritising profit over the wellbeing of the community.

The petition states that allowing development on this hillside, in addition to the building projects already underway, would represent unsustainable overdevelopment.

Campaigners argue: [This] overdevelopment prioritises builder profit over the quality of life for current residents.”

Locals also voiced their fears for local wildlife, stating that they believe it could have a detrimental impact.

Aside from the permanent results of this development, residents have also voiced concern around the building process.

The petition claims the building phase would subject nearby residents to “prolonged, excessive and unavoidable noise, dust and vibration,” severely affecting quality of life and health for the duration of the work.

However, the consultation brochure distributed by the developers argues the site has been earmarked for housing in Rotherham Council planning documents.

The leaflet states: "The site is located between Swallownest which is designated as a principal settlement in Rotherham’s settlement hierarchy outlined within the Rotherham Local Plan.

“Most new development will take place within Rotherham’s urban area and principal settlements for growth.

“Development in these locations will be appropriate to the size of the settlement and its immediate area and help create a balanced sustainable community.”

According to the brochure, the land has been formally identified as a housing site under reference H88 in the council’s Sites and Policies document.

Keepmoat Homes say they have a strong record of delivering quality homes and transforming brownfield sites into new communities.

Around 70 per cent of the homes they build are aimed at first-time buyers, and the company has been awarded 5-star builder status in the National Home Builders Federation Awards.

They say their aim is to provide high-quality, affordable homes in places where people want to live.

Jessica Wilson and others are urging neighbours to take action by contacting decision-makers.

She has already emailed local MP Jake Richards and the development company and encouraged others to do the same.

“Please consider emailing our local MP like I have and the development company. We need to make our voices heard,” she said.

The petition is due to run until April 2026, and 116 people have already signed.