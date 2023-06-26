News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Outgang Lane car crash Dinnington: Two taken to hospital after early hours collision in Rotherham

Two people were taken to hospital after an early morning car crash in a South Yorkshire village.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:41 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:41 BST

Reports on social media had described a head on collision, on Outgang Lane, Dinnington, Rotherham, in the early hours of Saturday morning. There had also been reports that police drones had been seen in the area, along with recovery trucks and police cars at the crash site, said to have been near an opticians shop.

The road was said to have been closed while emergency services were at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But police today said the incident had caused only what they described as ‘minor injuries’.

Most Popular
Two people were taken to hospital after a car crash in the early hours of the morning on Outgang Lane, Dinnington. File picture shows an ambulanceTwo people were taken to hospital after a car crash in the early hours of the morning on Outgang Lane, Dinnington. File picture shows an ambulance
Two people were taken to hospital after a car crash in the early hours of the morning on Outgang Lane, Dinnington. File picture shows an ambulance

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said today: “Emergency services responded following reports of a road traffic collision on Outgang Lane, Dinnington, at around 1.07am on Saturday (June 24).”

“On arrival it was discovered that two cars had been in collision. Two people from one of the vehicles were taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

Related topics:RotherhamDinningtonSouth YorkshireEmergency servicesSouth Yorkshire Police