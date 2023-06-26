Reports on social media had described a head on collision, on Outgang Lane, Dinnington, Rotherham, in the early hours of Saturday morning. There had also been reports that police drones had been seen in the area, along with recovery trucks and police cars at the crash site, said to have been near an opticians shop.
The road was said to have been closed while emergency services were at the scene.
But police today said the incident had caused only what they described as ‘minor injuries’.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said today: “Emergency services responded following reports of a road traffic collision on Outgang Lane, Dinnington, at around 1.07am on Saturday (June 24).”
“On arrival it was discovered that two cars had been in collision. Two people from one of the vehicles were taken to hospital with minor injuries.”