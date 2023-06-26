Two people were taken to hospital after an early morning car crash in a South Yorkshire village.

Reports on social media had described a head on collision, on Outgang Lane, Dinnington, Rotherham, in the early hours of Saturday morning. There had also been reports that police drones had been seen in the area, along with recovery trucks and police cars at the crash site, said to have been near an opticians shop.

The road was said to have been closed while emergency services were at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But police today said the incident had caused only what they described as ‘minor injuries’.

Two people were taken to hospital after a car crash in the early hours of the morning on Outgang Lane, Dinnington. File picture shows an ambulance

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said today: “Emergency services responded following reports of a road traffic collision on Outgang Lane, Dinnington, at around 1.07am on Saturday (June 24).”