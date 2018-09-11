Out-of-control bonfire sets shed alight in Sheffield

A shed went up in flames after a bonfire got out of control in Sheffield.

Firefighters were called to High Storrs Crescent, in Greystones, this morning at around 1.05am.

They spent just over half an hour tackling the blaze.

Catherine Elphee took to Twitter to thank South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for its ‘fast response’.

She said her neighbour’s garden had been ‘ablaze’ after a bonfire was left overnight.

The incident came during a busy night for the fire brigade in South Yorkshire.

At 7.40pm last night, firefighters were called to a tree on fire, which is believed to have been deliberately set alight.

At around the same time, a crew attended a grassland blaze at The Crescent in Dinnington, Rotherham.

At 8.50pm, they were called to extinguish a fire in an industrial wheelie bin on Edlington Lane, in Edlington, Doncaster, which is believed to have been started deliberately.

At roughly the same time, a crew attended a moped which is thought to have been intentionally set alight on Foster Way, in Sheffield.

At 9.10pm, firefighters were called to Blackburn Road, in Sheffield, to a skip fire which is thought to have started accidentally.

At 2.05am, firefighters tackled a car fire on Scott Road, in Sheffield, which is believed to have been started deliberately.

And at 4.50am, they were called to a crash on Carr Field Lane, in Bolton-upon-Dearne, Rotherham.