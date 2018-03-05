OUCH: Sheffield Sharks star crashes into cameraman during BBL Trophy Final

Getting close to the action in the hope of getting the best possible shot is the goal for any photographer or cameraman.

But one courtside snapper didn't quite expect to be part of the action himself at yesterday's BBL Trophy Final as this painful clip shows.

Sharks star Mackey McKnight crashed into the cameraman during the second quarter of his team's defeat to Leicester Riders in Glasgow.

With three seconds remaining and following an incredible Sheffield fightback from as many as 17 points down, Chris Alexander’s three-pointer - which would have forced overtime - twice bounced off the rim but did not drop, giving Leicester with their third consecutive BBL Trophy final win.