Opposed Hillsborough micropub back on planning agenda

Members of Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee are set to consider plans to convert a Hillsborough shop into a micropub.

The site is located on Middleton Road in the Hillborough Exchange Shopping Centre, close to the Sheffield Wednesday ground.

Members had been set to discuss the application at a meeting in July, but the item was removed from the agenda in the 11th hour.

“It is proposed that the intimate premises will primarily sell bottled beers and will not play music,” a planning report states.

The council has received 12 objections to the plans, and 23 letters in support.

Objectors claim outside seating will increase noise nuisance, while customers smoking outside will contribute to health issues.

Other concerns raised by objectors include the proposed venue’s proximity to the football stadium, the prospect of increased anti-social behaviour, and that it does not compliment existing shops in the arcade.

However, residents writing in support of the application describe it as “a great addition to the community” and state that enterprise in the area need to be encouraged.

“The nearest residential properties to the application site are the flat above the unit itself and other adjacent commercial properties and flats on this part of Middlewood Road,” the report states.

“There are also dwelling houses and commercial units to the rear on Dixon Road. Any likely impact upon residential amenities will therefore be measured primarily against these properties.

“Middlewood Road is a key gateway route into the city centre and forms part of the Supertram route.

“As well as being within a local shopping centre; the site is in close proximity to Hillsborough Centre, Hillsborough Park and Sheffield Wednesday Football Stadium therefore experiences a considerable amount of ambient noise.

The applicant wants to operate proposes to between 3pm and 10pm Sunday to Thursday and 11am to 11pm on Friday and Saturday.

“These opening hours are considered to be appropriate in this location,” the report states.

“The applicant also states that no amplified music will be played on site.

“Given the very limited floor space it is not considered that the level of use during these hours will lead to significant disturbance of neighbours.”

The proposal is recommended for approval when it considered at Sheffield Town Hall on Tuesday August 14.