Opportunity knocks for Sheffield Eagles fringe players against Leigh Centurions

Sheffield Eagles director Mark Aston hasn’t ruled out handing debuts to some of his fringe players for Sunday’s Challenge Cup encounter against Leigh Centurions.

Eagles will be forced into changes from the side that downed York last weekend, with Aston without help from dual-registration from partners London Broncos. Centre Jason Crookes is set for six weeks on the sidelines with a dislocated shoulder, whilst prop Blake Broadbent is serving the second of his two match ban.

Aston will have to reshuffle his side for the visit of John Duffy’s Centurions, and will consider including the likes of Louis Sheriff and Lewis Taylor who have yet to feature following their close season arrival.

“There's a good chance they might get a game this weekend,” Aston said of the duo. “We need to see where they are at, although it is a tough one when you haven't played a game this season. We didn't have any friendlies, so they haven't had a run out. They have trained hard, so they know what we are demanding and they are desperate to play, make their debut and show us what they have got.”

With Crookes out injured, London’s Ben Hellewell filled the gap admirably with a brace of tries on debut at York, and Aston confirmed he expects to have players available again from the Super League side when league action resumes.

In the meantime, the Eagles chief must manoeuvre his options confirming he’ll cast a close eye over several possible options available at centre.

Aston explained: “We won't have Ben Hellewell or Sadiq Adebiyi from London this week. Crooksey is still out and will be out for a few weeks yet, so we’ll have to move bodies around a little.

“We need some cover at centre, there will be an opportunity for someone to come in and show what they can do. I am sure Josh Guzdek can play in there, Sonny Esslemomt and Aaron Brown can play there. There could be an opportunity in there, and possibly somewhere else if we move things around. We'll have a look at it in training and see what looks best. Blake (Broadbent) is suspended, so there will be players given a chance. We have options.”

The Eagles return to the Olympic Legacy Park for the first time since March 1st after three games on the road.

Kick-off this Sunday is 3pm.