Your View: Sheffield half marathon

This letter sent to the Star was written by Nigel Saunders, Fulwood

As my daughter works Sundays, I have been caught out before by the Sheffield half-marathon, but by a frustrating process of trial and error, I have learned to set off 45 minutes earlier on race days and use a variety of detours to get her to work on time.

This year the geniuses behind the race appear to have changed the route to maximise the inconvenience to people who live anywhere near Fulwood. I managed to get my daughter to work eventually but the poorly planned diversion signs appeared to assume every motorist wanted to get get to Sheffield but not back again. Nearly two hours and 36 miles later, with unsuccessful detours via Dore and Hathersage I eventually made it back using single track agricultural lanes. A bit more thought next time please!