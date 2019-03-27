Your View: Road works

This letter to The Star is from Vin Malone, Gleadless Valley, S14

I do wish SYPTE and the council would get together and sort out the dangerous situation that's now on Flat Street.

Only today the 56 bus I was on had great difficulty in dropping passengers off because of JCBs and dumper trucks blocking the now small bus dropping off point, the driver had to drop us nearly in the middle of Flat Street with the JCBs and the dumper carrying on working. I don't know just where the H&SE is but they don't seem to be monitoring this area, sooner or later someone's going to get hurt. My photo shows a truck being loaded with spoil, we had to get off the bus just to the rear of it and then we had to walk in the road and round the truck as there isn't any footpath available. Absolutely crazy.