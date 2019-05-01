Your View: Hilarious scenario at Cinema on the Wicker

The Wicker Picture Palace opened on Monday 14th June 1920. It is pictured here in 1962 shortly before it was renamed Studio 7. It was converted to a triple screen cinema in 1974 and renamed Studio 5, 6, 7. It finally closed for good on 20th August 1987 and was demolished in the 1990s for part of the Sheffield ring road scheme.'
This letter sent to the Star was written by Ruth Grimsley, Oak Park, Sheffield, S10

Regarding the cinema on the Wicker, (The Star, April 25, letter from Joe Eason), I witnessed an hilarious scenario there in 1977, when my husband and I first came to Sheffield, and were new to it.

We went there to see Derek Jarman's, Sebastiane, which was a film partly about the homosexual obsession of a Roman officer for one of his soldiers. It was a film of intellectual pretensions: and we and other similar middle class intellectual couples flooded in to see it. I think that the cinema's owner had assumed that he'd just ordered up a normal dirty movie: because there he was, a huge and rather basic character, just standing there at the entrance, with his assistant, (similar but a bit smaller), both completely flabbergasted by all these respectable and unfamiliar people, and both just staring in disbelief at us.