Your View: Hilarious scenario at Cinema on the Wicker

This letter sent to the Star was written by Ruth Grimsley, Oak Park, Sheffield, S10

Regarding the cinema on the Wicker, (The Star, April 25, letter from Joe Eason), I witnessed an hilarious scenario there in 1977, when my husband and I first came to Sheffield, and were new to it.

We went there to see Derek Jarman's, Sebastiane, which was a film partly about the homosexual obsession of a Roman officer for one of his soldiers. It was a film of intellectual pretensions: and we and other similar middle class intellectual couples flooded in to see it. I think that the cinema's owner had assumed that he'd just ordered up a normal dirty movie: because there he was, a huge and rather basic character, just standing there at the entrance, with his assistant, (similar but a bit smaller), both completely flabbergasted by all these respectable and unfamiliar people, and both just staring in disbelief at us.