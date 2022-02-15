Diana Frank even suggested that there should be a competition with prizes for the best, upbeat letters.

Today I am delighted to write and confirm that Sheffield City Trust has teamed up with The Star and is doing exactly that.

We will be offering prizes for our favourite positive correspondence - starting from now!

The Star readers are invited to take part in our joint competition with Sheffield City Trust where your positive correspondence about the Steel City could bag you four tickets to Britain's Strongest Man at the Utilita Arena on February 26.

It is always good news when Sheffield hosts a national event and we're thrilled to offer a top prize of four tickets to see Britain’s Strongest Man at the Utilita Arena Sheffield.

The City of Steel welcomes the Return of the Iron Men! for a fifth consecutive year on Saturday, February 26, for the ultimate showdown of strength.

Utilita Arena Sheffield is fast becoming a yearly pilgrimage, as Strongman fans across the UK descend on Sheffield to witness the biggest and best of British Strongman go head-to-head for the most respected and hotly contested national prize on the planet - Britain’s Strongest Man!The arena plays host to gruelling challenges and epic lifts that will amaze fans and test our Giants to the absolute limit.Giants Live athletes include reigning Britain’s Strongest Man Adam Bishop, The World’s Strongest Brothers Luke and Tom Stoltman, reigning Europe’s Strongest Man Luke Richardson and the Legend and former Europe’s Strongest Man Laurence ‘Big Loz’ Shahlaei, so rest assured the lineup will be STACKED.Giants Live is filmed for Channel 5 as part of the World’s Strongest Man Series. You’ve seen them on TV, now watch them live, up-close and personal! The Giants are poised, the camera crew ready and the world is watching to find out who will be the strongest man in history!

All you have to do to enter is send your letter to the usual address. All letters printed between tomorrow and Monday, February 21, will automatically be entered into the competition.

Email [email protected] or write to Letters, The Star, The Balance, 2 Pinfold Street, Sheffield, S1 2GU. Usual JIPMedia terms and conditions apply.

Good luck and think positive!

Douwi Stewart