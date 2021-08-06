Why Sheffield is the perfect city for eating, drinking and walking in the Peak District

I have recently secured a flat by myself in Kelham Island after moving back to Sheffield last month to take the next step in my career. I previously trained at university here and have been desperate to come back ever since I left.

I love going for walks all around Sheffield and exploring the amazing things it has to offer – even if I do get out of breath walking up all the hills – as well as going to the gym and cooking my favourite meals to unwind after a long day at work.

Amongst keeping fit I like to treat myself by dining out at some of the wonderful independent eateries we are so lucky to have, as well as going out for drinks with my friends and browsing the charity shops for a bargain.

Search and Trends Writer Brogan Maguire enjoying a cocktail at Society bar on Ecclesall Road.

I am originally from a small village near Wakefield, where most of my family still live, but have moved around a little bit over the years for my job, experiencing different towns and cities.

As soon as I came to Sheffield back in 2016 though, I knew it was the place I wanted to return to eventually – it’s close to home, on the doorstep of the Peak District and filled with cool bars, shops and beautiful green spaces right in the heart of the city.

A normal weekend for me before lockdown

Before lockdown hit I was living in Harrogate and travelling to Sheffield most weekends to spend time with either my boyfriend, my friends, or both. Luckily we had a little bit more money than we did when were students – although not by much– so we would usually try and make the most of it by at least going to the pub for a few drinks, if not going out to the bars on Ecclesall Road or Division Street for a full afternoon-turned-evening session. My friends and I have always liked to go out and try new places for cocktails and food, making plans once a month to try the latest place we had spotted on Instagram, while I usually preferred a quieter night in with my boyfriend, usually with a takeaway and a good film – but only after a long walk and a cold pint in the afternoon.

Tired and warm after a long walk in the Peak District one Saturday afternoon.

My favourite place to eat

There are so many great places to eat in Sheffield and so many independents or smaller chains that I love to visit. Mowgli on Ecclesall Road is one of my favourite places for Indian food as I love the tapas-style street food and the cosy atmosphere with the fairy lights, as well as their interesting drink selection. There’s also a great thai place on the same road called All Siam Thai which serves up gorgeous traditional recipes, and you can’t go wrong with a wood-fired Proove pizza if you’re in Broomhill. But I am also really excited to try all the new places in Kelham!

My favourite place to visit

My favourite place to visit has got to be the Peak District as I absolutely love pulling on my walking boots and getting out into the fresh air. Working from home means I am inside the same four walls quite a lot of the time and it just feels really nice on a weekend to get a change of scenery. We try and go to different parts depending on how far we want to walk and what the weather is like, but Curbar Edge and Padley Gorge are particular favourites.

The wood-fired pizza at Proove in Broomhill, one of Brogan's favourite places to eat in Sheffield.

Where I would go on a night out

My clubbing days are very far behind me now and I tend to prefer a more relaxed experience, sipping an aperol spritz or a nice wine with some nibbles if I am not going out for a meal. If I was to head out for the night in Sheffield now I would probably go to somewhere like Kelham Kitchen & Wine Bar for a more relaxed time, or if I was fancying something a little more adventurous I might head to Piña for a tequila cocktail. Riverside is also my local pub so that’s always good for a quiet one.

The words to describe my weekend in Sheffield are: relaxed, indulgent and peaceful.