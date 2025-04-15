Why Scarborough should be top of your summer list

Sarah and Jim at Seaside Hideaway Hotel believe the best way to experience everything this wonderful coastal town has to offer is by choosing a small, independent hotel. Why? Because they offer more than just a room — they offer a personal welcome, local knowledge, and the kind of warm hospitality that makes you feel at home from the moment you arrive.

Why Visit Scarborough This Summer?

Scarborough has something for everyone. Soak up the sun on North or South Bay, stroll through the stunning Peasholm Park, or explore the dramatic ruins of Scarborough Castle with sweeping views across the coastline. Discover a vibrant arts scene at the Scarborough Spa and the Stephen Joseph Theatre, or take a nostalgic trip on the North Bay Railway.

Nature lovers will adore nearby Dalby Forest or walking the Cleveland Way. Keep your eyes peeled too — you might spot a seal bobbing in the waves or even a dolphin just offshore. The surrounding coastline is rich with birdlife and wildflowers, perfect for anyone who loves the outdoors.

For those craving adventure, Scarborough’s bays offer plenty of action. Try your hand at paddleboarding, kayaking, or even surfing — it’s a great way to enjoy the sea from a whole new perspective. Whether you’re a seasoned water sports enthusiast or a curious beginner, there’s something to dive into.

Why Choose a Small Independent Hotel?

Staying small means staying personal. The rooms are thoughtfully designed, breakfasts are award-winning, and guests return again and again because they'll be welcomed like old friends.

Supporting independent hotels also means supporting the local economy. Every stay helps keep Scarborough’s community vibrant — from the farmers who supply their produce to the local artists whose work adorns the walls.

So this summer, whether you're planning a romantic escape, a solo retreat, or a long-awaited getaway with friends, choose Scarborough.

They can’t wait to welcome you.

