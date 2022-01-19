Who should be the next Prime Minister? Star Reader's have their say, “Corrupt to the core, disband the lot of em”

We asked our readers who they thought would be a suitable replacement for the Prime Minister if Boris Johnson were to be forced to resign or whether they thought he should stay.

Here are a selection of their comments:

What was clear is that many were sick of those in power currently, many of the comments stated “none of them” as people shared their frustrations at those in power.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who would you choose to be the next PM?

Alan Rattenbury kicked off proceedings and while he may not have picked a successor, he was clear about what/who he didn’t want: “I’d sack the bloody lot, as long as it’s not the covid kid Starmer ( sick note). Until we stop having career politicians who’ve never done a proper days work in their lives, they’ll never understand what it takes to hold down a job, pay your mortgage and bills while bringing up a family.”

A point that was emphasised by Karen Rawlings Marshall, who replied with “None, there's no one fighting for the working class and pensioners”, and her views were not only supported but liked and loved by many of our readers.

Carole-Lesley Hepworth replied, saying “As long as it isn't either Starmar or his deputy I don't care. They are all the same anyhow.”

Barry Neil is of the opinion that “They all pee in the same pot, as we say up north. Can’t trust any one of them.”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester speaks to the media as final preparations take place ahead of the Conservative Party Conference at the Manchester Central Convention Complex on October 02, 2021 in Manchester, England. This year's Conservative Party Conference returns as a hybrid of in-person and online events after last year it was changed to a virtual event due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Boris Johnson addresses the party as its leader for the third time. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

One of the more popular comments came from Claire Taylor, who suggested “Some average working class person from the North”, an opinion that granted her many thumbs up responses.

It’s safe to say people were not happy with many of the assumed options on offer.

However, some people just wanted a change over of the ruling party. In this case deferring to the opposition leader of Labour

Alan Griffiths is of the opinion that “Keir Starmer should be Prime Minister, but will have to a wait for a General Election.”

While some would like a Labour government once more, it would have to be with a different leader.

Dan Langton believes it should be either of the following, “Andy Burnham, Jeremy Corbyn” and quite a few agreed with him. One of the replies from Ange Fanthorpe said that “Andy Burnham is a great shout - just need to get him back into national politics again.”

Linda Evans was also in for the Mayor of Greater Manchester, responded saying “Andy Burnham think he’d be great.”

Our Twitter followers were mostly rooting for Andy Burnham as well as Angela Rayner, with another mention of the Coventry South Labour MP Zarah Sultana for the premiership.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Labour Party leader Keir Starmer leaves his home ahead of the weekly PMQ session in the House of Commons, on January 12, 2022 in London, England. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is continuing to face pressure to answer questions regarding an alleged party held in number 10, Downing Street during the strictest period of Covid-19 isolation rules. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

There were a few who mentioned Jeremy Corbyn as well, oh what could have been eh?

Despite all of the recent controversy, Boris Johnson still has his supporters.

David Maw is unsure who else can do it, “Who..?? Would want the job?? Near mind be able to tackle it..instead of all this Boris bashing....he should sort incomers up dover beach.. throttle back on green policy. Rule 16 will sort brexit..then go after the moles within london who tickle tackle an cause all the trouble..sort it out..fightback.”

Shaun Cooper wants to retain “Boris, humans make mistakes, he just makes big ones. Bless him.”

Ian Dunning is of the belief that, “Boris will lead us out of the pandemic win the next election then Angela Rayner to succeed him.” A response that caused a ripple of laughter in the comments.

In a complete change of tact there were some suggestions for the likes of Piers Morgan, Jeremy Clarkson, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Danny Dyer and even some for Nigel Farage. Although we suspect Nigel Farage is a little busy lambasting Australia for its foreign nationals policy. Over on Twitter, we had suggestions for Reverend and the Makers frontman, Jon McClure, with a couple of comments saying they’d “I'd serve under Jon in a heartbeat.”

Some readers would prefer a change to someone from overseas. Case in point being Anne Defries, who said “None of 'em! Draft in Jacinda Ardern from New Zealand...”

Meanwhile, Caroline Bennett thinks it called all be resolved with “A no nonsense Yorkshire man or woman”

Finally, Cornelia Jane Hoades suffered no fools with her response, “Corrupt to the core, disband the lot of em, then replace them with 100 decent honest folk who will work as a collective to decide best practice.” Cornelia’s response clearly struck a chord, it was by far the most popular comment out of all of those received with over 50 people approving of her take.