"Where is it going to stop?" - Readers' share their thoughts on the vaccine passport requirement for nightclubs and large-scale events from later this month

A picture taken on March 3, 2021 in Paris shows a vaccine vial reading "Covid-19 vaccine" and a syringe next to an European passport. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

We asked our readers for their thoughts on the confirmation and here are a selection of their responses.

Janet Abrahams shared her take, saying; “Aren't laws, all laws, about control. You know, telling us what we can and can't do. I assume those that think we shouldn't be told what we can and can't do would like anarchy. Because that's what it would be.”

Wendy Frith’s view was something that was a take shared by 15 of our readers, she believes that “It's all about control.”

"No I think its seriously wrong take in peoples free will an basically forcing people to have a vaccine if they haven't had it its very wrong an were basically in a zoo being controlled people should be able to make there own decisions jab or no jab” says Kyle Benson.

"It better not be required for concerts even though ive had both mine”, wrote Beverley Hardware, before continuing, “I’ve not got app on my phone n don’t intend to put it on as u have to keep updating it every month it’s ridiculous.”

Danni Clarke is also against this new rule, she responded saying “Absolutely not. Vaccines are not 100% effective and still rely on herd immunity to protect those who can’t or for their own reasons won’t have the jab. I can’t have the MMR jab (which are also highly contagious respiratory viruses) so rely on the population to protect me. There are other more serious viruses out there but we don’t call for a passport for them. I’m pro vaccine but I absolutely respect the rights and freedoms we enjoy to choose what we put into our body’s.”

Another response which garnered a number of reader approvals was the one from Ryan Cockayne, who wrote; “Terrible idea, fact is that them that have had vaccines can still get covid and pass it on makes no sense in them. It’s used for one thing only and that’s to force people to have it”

Scott Denton says that it is a “Very bad idea because where is it going to stop??? Not be too long where you will not be aloud in supermarkets and this is where your going to see bad stuff happen”

Not everyone was firmly against the use of such documentation, as was the case with Debbie Walker who said; “If it helps to stop spreading covid virus yes look after our young adults they are our future.” And there were a number of short responses from people who were in favour of the vaccine passport.

It’s fair to say that the whole scheme is one that is seen as quite controversial by a number of people. Some people were of the belief that it would negatively impact businesses and others were concerned about the new requirement affecting access to other places, one thing is for certain it won’t be until the ruling comes into effect that the opinions of the many will come to the fore.