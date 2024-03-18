Where have our councillors gone?

Four years ago as we entered the lockdown, I and many other students were allocated places in what is colloquically termed "Purpose Built Student Accomodation", basically private halls of residence where the private company providing the halls agrees to abide by a nationallty recognised voluntary code of conduct in exchange for being exempt from changes to housing policy being introduced by the government under the Renters Reform Bill. On a local level the council partners with both Universities in the city to run the SNUG scheme on housing standards, but again this is only voluntary. A lot of said Purpose Built Student Accomodation falls within Central ward which at council level is represented by Green Party councillors one of whom is the current chair of the Housing Committee. One of the main problems with Purpose Built Student Accomodation is the confused regulation of the sector, meaning no clear way of complaining when things go wrong. Renting from a private landlord, for example, I have never had any issue with getting repairs carried out, and I consider myself lucky in this respect. Complaining about even minor issues within Purpose Built Student Accomodation is another matter entirely. If, for example, I wish to complain about a train not turning up or the service in a shop, the companies which provide the service have set levels of service mandated in a customer charter, with clear guidelines set by law when how long replies should take and compensation in the case of train journies for poor service. There are no such service levels in Purpose Built Student Accomodation - it is possible for the council to take action via Private Housing Standards, but the process for this is not easy, and it is essentially up to individuals to raise complaints with individual providers before the council will even look at a potential complaint, not the easiest undertaking if you have no knowledge of housing law and no easy way to complain. Many students speak English as a second language, and most are living away from home for the first time so will have no experience of their rights and how to complain.