Where are the best places in Sheffield for a Sunday roast? Have your say by voting in The Star's poll
There are few things better in life than a perfect Sunday roast. Those crispy roasted potatoes, the succulent meat, and rich gravy... Oh, and the company, of course.
But if you’re tired of cooking and fancy treating yourself and your favourite people to a roast elsewhere, where is the best place to go?
We have created a poll so that our readers can share their top pub, restaurant or cafe in and around Sheffield for a Sunday roast.
We have previously consulted TripAdvisor and reviews on Google to bring you some top picks, but no one knows better than our readers, so now it is over to you.
See the form below to vote. If the form does not show up, you will need to click here to access the poll.
You can only vote once per email address. You can either choose one of the names we have suggested, or an entirely different choice. To vote for somewhere not listed, simply click on ‘other’ and fill in the box next to the name you have written.
Voting will end on Monday April 1 at 12pm - so make sure you cast your vote by then.
We look forward to sharing the results with you all.
