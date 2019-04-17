This letter sent to the Star was written by James Kay, Sheffield, S35

At the end of last year, Ecclesfield Parish Council took down two perfectly good notice boards in the main street of Ecclesfield and replaced them with two smaller, locked up cases.

Ecclesfield Library seems to have a key to both and they advertise all their events in them. There are also Parish Council notices displayed in them, but none for any of the other local community groups.

Last week I took a flyer to Ecclesfield Library for a concert that my amateur singing group were performing and asked if it could be put up. Both volunteers at the desk said that the locked noticeboards were for use by Ecclesfield Parish Council and Ecclesfield Library only. They would not put my choir’s advert up.

It seems unfair and undemocratic that most community events can no longer be advertised on the noticeboards in the centre of Ecclesfield. There are many voluntary and charity groups in our local community and they are now suffering because they cannot advertise their fundraising events.

People now have to put posters up on lamp posts and fences instead because there is nowhere else to display them. When is the Parish Council going to provide public notice boards to replace the ones that it took down without consultation?