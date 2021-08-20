"We all should have a yearly carbon allowance" - Readers' react to the idea of a tax on meat products

Here are a selection of the responses received by The Star readers’:

Amanda Whiteley says that, “I'm a veggie but I still say no. Some folk can't afford to eat as it is. Maybe lower the price of decent meat and tax processed meat which is more heavy in factory processes.”

Tracey Ledger’s comments certainly drew quite a few responses, she said that she would; “Totally agree! We need to do more for this planet. They are doing this on sugar in foods to help those that struggle with weight issues. So definitely need to do something about this as so many do not realise the actual impact animals in mass, cause the environment.”

BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 03: Beyond Burger plant-based patties fry in a frying pan on January 03, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Beyond Burger is among a number of new plant-based substitutes for meat that have becoming increasingly popular not only among vegetarians and vegans. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Colleen Bennett added a little perspective here when she said that it was a “Great idea idea for the sake of the planet. However we must ensure alternatives are cheap enough everyone to benefit.”

And Peter Ealey said, “Just like sugar tax it's just an excuse for more taxation it will do no good whatsoever and those proposing it know perfectly well it will do no good.”

But Susan Standering is certainly not a fan, saying that “We are already taxed on wages, savings, pensions, petrol, food etc, etc! Can’t get blood out of a stone!”

Dom Worrall added his thoughts, “How about a factory farming tax. It’s not the food but how it’s produced that’s the problem.”

One of the views expressed received a fairly positive response, John Grant replied saying that “Everything we consume needs a carbon footprint then we all should have a yearly carbon allowance. We would be in charge of our own lives. Eat meat or take flight? The environmental impact of everything would be fairly rationed. So rich people (they cause most of the harm to our planet) would only be able to cause the same as those less well off.”

Meanwhile Philip Carr thinks that the much of the conversation should be directed elsewhere, when he said “It would be better if the Uk government stopped thinking about legislation on climate control and spent some time talking to China, and India who pump billions of tons of polution into the atmosphere every day, and maybe South America who are burning vast areas of the rain forest. Start at the top polluters and work down, not from the bottom up.”

Mark Shaw believes that there is a simple and much more sensible solution to helping reduce climate impacts, “How about we stop importing fruit and veg and markets/supermarkets sell food based purely on seasonal produce.”

And Gary Barnsley was certainly pulling no punches with his reply; “The human race are Not Herbivores or Carnivores they are Omnivores!! Why do some people try and force other people what to eat??? Now by taxing meat?? Get a life!!!”

Josh Brown made no attempt to hide his views with a cutting response; “Funny how the founder of a vegan non meat company wants a tax putting on meat products!! Jog on!”

Finally, Neil Taylor added his rational take on things with the viewpoint that it’s all about enjoying, indulging and eating certain food products in moderation; “That would be just an extra burden on poor people already struggling to make ends meet. On the other hand those well off will just shrug their shoulders at such a move. Anyhow how much energy is used in the process of producing what are frankly poor substitutes for real meat, the stuff that supposed to look and taste like bacon is laughable. I personally just cut my meat consumption to 2 to 3 days per week.”

The general consensus here is that taxing meat products is not the answer, it’s more about changing the price of healthier products to more agreeable prices, and increasing taxes on those who undertake such harmful acts on the environment for the purposes of factory farming, such as deforestation, transportation of ‘said’ products and the importation of products from overseas. Something which applies both to meat and vegetable production (e.g. Avocados and Almonds et al). Mass consumption of anything is going to have a big impact on the environment and like Neil Taylor noted… perhaps moderation is key here?