This is what Star readers really think about pets being allowed in shops

We asked our readers how they felt about pets being allowed into shops, here is a selection of their thoughts on the matter:

Janet Fiander shared her thoughts, saying “You are joking, won’t be long before the shops start smelling we all know animals can’t tell you they want the toilet, and not all adults clean up after there pets, what if someone falls over or is tripped with a lead would you be able to sue Wilko? Not everyone is steady on their feet, Assistance and Working Animal’s of Course they are trained to unbelievable Standards.”

Her comments received a number of replies, Ari Moshe replied saying, “my dog signals when he needs a crap, not all dog owners are the same.”

And, Rachel Anne responded adding, “I work in a fadden centre and although some owners do miss accidents or ignore them ...the staff do not!!! My staff are happy to continue allowing dogs in for the benefit of everyone and the pleasure of meeting new dogs who brighten your day.”

It seemed the feedback changed Janet’s outlook, she later added a further comment saying, “Janet Fiander I didn’t think my comment would upset people so much, on a personal note, I worked in residential homes for thirty plus year with the elderly, and have cleared up all sorts, part of the job, not a problem, we had petting dogs brought in, which was brilliant for most of the service users, not all. Like everyone else I will have to wait to see if it happens, and to see if it works.”

Joan Smith had another perspective to share, “From the dog's point of view, I'm not sure dogs enjoy being trailed round shops. If the place is busy, it's no fun being trodden on and dragged around. I love dogs but wouldn't put my dog through this misery.”

Meanwhile, Vickie Thornhill is ok with it, “So long as they are kept on a short lead and well behaved, I don’t see a problem. Been a few occasions I have been on a walk with my dog and passed the local Shop and thought how nice it would be to pop in and get a few bits but can’t as I would never leave my dog outside.”

Sandra Fox believes it can be a thing, but… “Only with a responsible owner.”

Sarah Gage shared her view, “Not Sheffield but not a million miles away, park shopping village is totally dog friendly and it’s always a lovely visit.” Duly noted Sarah. Thanks for the tip.

And, Sue Simms added, “Why not, so long as their on a short lead and we'll behaved.”

Kelly Wright said, “It's like saying Humans aren't allowed in Pets at Home. Provided the owner is repaonsible, they say on a lead, I don't see why not. I prefer animals to humans so this would brighten my shoppimg day!”

Jean Hepplestone says that, “If there are open food areas like a bakery, Deli etc I would say no. But where everything is packaged I can't see it hurting. I would love to take mine into the newsagents to pick a paper up on his walks, as you daren’t leave them fastened up outside like you used to be able to.”

Caroline Lee is in the ‘yes camp’, she said “Yes, pets are allowed in shops in several countries. I saw a kitten being walked around IKEA in Sheffield last month.”

Some people are firmly against the idea though, case in point being Dawn Lambert, who said “No, with the exception of dogs for the blind and assistance dogs who should wear the correct bib/sash stating what they are for.”

Sarah Claus is also a firm no to the idea, “I'm a pet owner and I say no, only assistance dogs.”

Pamela Leonard commented saying, “No. I love my dog but it should stay assistance or guide dogs only. Newsflash! Big dog fight in Wilkos.” Hopefully not.

Ruksana Chowdhury responded, saying, “I am terrified of dogs and avoid going to parks because of the anxiety of dogs being there. I will be avoiding Wilkos too if people are bringing their dogs . So it’s a no from me”

There were some who worry about those with allergies, like Toni Pickering, who said, “I hope noones allergic that goes in!! Assistance only or, it’ll be chaos”.

Meanwhile, there were some who saw the potentially funny side of things.

Angela Mace said, “No, I would never get my shopping done i would be petting everyones dog.”

And, Kaye Samantha commented, “I have dogs but why would anyone wanna take em shopping!! Omg they would be pots and pans thrown all over with my female dog lead on it not”

Lastly, Tracey Donnelly said that “a trial period would be the best bet, see how it goes. I personally like the idea but I don't have a dog of my own anymore but love fussing everyone else's.”

It seems that the views are definitely split here, from people worried about those with allergies to those who are just frightened of dogs, as well as pet owners who wouldn’t want to subject their pets to potential trauma. Some are really against it. Whereas some people really do think that the presence of pets will change the mood, lighten the tone and provide plenty of ‘petting’ opportunities.