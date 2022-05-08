The Star readers invited to meet new South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard

The first statement issued by Oliver Coppard when he was handed the mantel was certainly written in fighting talk.

‘Enough is enough.’

Well, let me tell you, that will be news to the ears of Star readers and the whole of Sheffield.

We need leaders who have fire in their belly and who make pledges to which we must hold them, or preferably to which they hold themselves.

What would you like to say to your new mayor before he truly gets settled into his new office? Well, in a spirit of openness which I am sure we all want to see continue, Oliver has already agreed to have a chat with some of our readers about what matters to them and where they want to see him aim.

So, if you would like to come and meet your mayor to join the discussion on Tuesday, just get in touch with me and we will sort the rest.

Although numbers are very limited, everyone is welcome to request a spot no matter what you want to ask or say, whereabouts you live in South Yorkshire or how you voted.

If you are unable to attend in person, please feel free to get in touch with your questions and I will ask them on your behalf.

Today it doesn’t really matter who you voted for on Tuesday, what matters is that South Yorkshire unites behind a man who must bring change and must do it quickly.

We finally have a mayor who is focused on just one job but he doesn’t have an easy ride ahead. We all know the problems which have held us back in the past and we are all aware that there is a huge lack of national investment here.

Political bickering and council ceos who don’t want to hear each other need to be firmly consigned to the history books. This is about making our public transport better, levelling that playing field and bringing enough improvements that we can all feel the difference in our every day lives.

We need to raise our children’s aspirations by changing what they see around them – and we can only do it together.