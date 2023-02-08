Throughout 2020 and 2021 our papers were full of stories of our NHS heroes.

Patient group in Heeley Plus, learning and supporting each other together

We are hugely grateful for the selfless dedication of our NHS staff, from cleaner to consultant, people put themselves in harm’s way to offer us hope.

They keep going, but from what I see our health care teams are tired, and in need of support themselves now.

So, it is comforting to see a new breed of heroes emerging to champion good health and wellbeing. These are people, patients, carers, relatives who want to contribute. In some ways you could consider our NHS workforce like weary troops returning from battle. They are looking for reinforcements to bolster up their energy and enthusiasm.

We heard last week from Birley Medical Centre on Radio Sheffield. It’s really worth a listen back, using this link:https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0dv516bThey embrace this approach as a whole team, clinical, reception, managers, and patients.I heard people describe support in 3 main ways.

Firstly, people learning to look after themselves through focusing on their own lifestyle. Secondly, people supporting others like them with encouragement and peer support, and thirdly through contributing their insights and views into how systems are operated, by joining planning groups.

There are always limited resources, it really helps when people are prepared to get alongside health care staff and consider the difficult decisions about what to prioritise.

We often want to do everything for everyone all the time, but when time and energy are limited, we have to decide together how to use these best.

Interestingly evidence shows us that patients do much better when they get more involved. It does also involve a shift in mindset for the professionals too. We must develop the skills of stepping back a little, not always thinking we know best, and trust people to think and act well for themselves.

The story from Birley of Drs Linda Mizun, and Wendy Stammers beautifully illustrates how doctors can achieve incredible impact by organising things a little differently.

They are the founders of Hero of Health (www.heroofhealth.com) where they volunteer to deliver evidence-based lifestyle medicine coaching and education by walking and cooking with patients to help them prevent and reverse chronic diseases: diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and mental health conditions so everyone can live a long and fulfilling life.

Similarly in Heeley where I work, I have seen patient leaders, people like Elaine Cross, who have set up patient-led groups, designed to share experiences around diabetes and mental health.

As professionals, they ask us to share the latest health knowledge and to answer questions at times, but the locus of control and direction rests with the group. I have seen the power of people who really know what it is like to live with long-term conditions, dictating what is most useful for them.

I’m always a fan of win: win situations. Right now, a tired NHS workforce really needs your help.

Do talk to your local health teams, find out what you could do, there are patient participation groups in many settings.

