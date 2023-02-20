The Mystery of ULEZ

Were you consulted regarding this ULEZ conundrum?

Has there been any opposition to the Ultra Low Emission Zone scheme?

I didn't get any Mayoral or ouncil mail asking my opinion.

Will it be done on the same basis as the ULEZ extension implemented by Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London?

Having recently viewed the weather first-hand in Sheffield, I can't see how Sheffield would need to adopt the ULEZ mystery.

Maybe no one noticed but there was a force 10 gale blowing in from the West, over the moors and down Manchester Road the last couple of days and nights.

If there is such a thing here, and it’s doubtful there is, any pollution was efficiently and freely blown off to Doncaster and even out to sea.

ULEZ? I don't think so. Let’s see the statistics, even if they are questionable.