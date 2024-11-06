The 11 ugliest buildings in Sheffield according to readers, including spots in Gleadless and Hillsborough

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 6th Nov 2024, 08:22 BST

Sheffield has a host of stunning modern and historic landmarks, properties, and even offices - but we still have our fair share of ‘ugly’ buildings.

There is a lot of architecture to admire in Sheffield, but according to our readers, there is a lot to gawp at too, wondering what the idea was behind it.

We recently asked our readers what the ugliest buildings were in our great city, and we received many nominations. 

Below we have listed just 11 of those mentioned. Scroll down to see what you think…

1. The Moorfoot

There are those, it's fair to say, who would not be sad to see the back of this Sheffield landmark, at the bottom of The Moor, in the city centre. | National World

2. Old Town Hall

Sheffield's Old Town Hall, on Waingate, in the city centre, dates back to 1808 and has been disused for more than a quarter of a century. Its neglect seems to have contributed to it being named among some of the ugliest sites in the city. Photo: Other

3. John Lewis

Since John Lewis shut down, it's building has stood tall and empty at Barker's Pool. However Urban Splash will be renovating it in the near future... | Google

4. The Cheesegrater

The Cheesegrater building on Arundel Gate is undeoubtedly one of Sheffield's most distinctive landmarks and easily the city's most unusual car park. Its unique appearance has earned it as many admirers... and haters. | Google

