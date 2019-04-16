This letter sent to the Star was written by Carol Wilkinson, Sheffield S5

Can Sheffield City Council please help me to deal with removing rats which are running around my garden and adjacent ones? As a senior citizen, I have asked someone at the SCC for help and they told me that if I was in receipt of state benefits they would do this for free, but anyone else would be charged £84 for the service.

I understand that a free removal service used to be offered by SCC and appreciate that they are governed by severe Government cuts in expenditure, and that this may well be a cause of the increased rat population because tenants are reluctant to report infestations due to the cost factor of removing them and their not being able to afford such charges.

I pay full SCC rent and council tax and am not in a position to pay the £84. Surely my council tax payment should cover having this work done by the SCC for one of their properties? There is also a Health and Safety risk of having these rats if there are children in the garden. Any help SCC can provide to a fully paid up tenant with limited resources would be appreciated.