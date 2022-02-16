We asked our readers what they thought of the proposals, were a similar idea implemented in the UK. Here are a selection of their comments:

Adam Vamplew, “Plenty of other improvements need to come to our railways first, like reasonable fairs, better rolling stock and improved disabled access to name just three.”

Frequent commentor, David Booth added, “presumably this is aimed at protecting women from assault by men but no mention of protecting women from assault by other women or of protecting men from assault by other men, or women. Strange world we live in where those who claim to want equality want to enforce rules and laws that do exactly the opposite. The obvious answer is a justice system that is worth the name where the punishment fits the crime but, alas, we don't, and never have had, such a thing.” His comments gained a number of thumbs up responses from other readers in agreement with his take.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EMR new train service at Sheffield station. Picture: Chris Etchells

Taking a moment to add his thoughts on the topic, Ray Topham said, “I can understand but where does it end , hopefully not as it used to be in the past when people of colour weren't allowed in certain sections of transport . Education is the first thing and how about a guard walking up and down the train.”

Some were against the idea in principle, but worried about what the implications of it could be.

Justine Fernandes replied, saying “I like the idea, but I can hear the police now, asking a woman who was assaulted why she wasn't in the women's carriage before they drop the case.”

Ben Johnson responded to Justine’s comment, saying “Exactly. It sounds like the easiest and cheapest way to gloss over a problem.”

Vicki Jay was firmly against such an idea, saying “This is generalising all males as the aggressors or deemed to be behaving in a manner that is against women. I don’t agree this would keep women safe when it can be any gender offending.”

Sarra Yasmin thinks that it, “Would be nice.”

Ash Van Bassman says, “No. Just pull the emergency chain.”

And, John Bisby added his take, “No! Trains should have guards/attendants.”

Patsy Roberts replied saying, “Yes. And the men who would object to this need to keep away from women.”

Paul Whitham wrote, “It’s sad and disgusting that in this day and age a woman doesn’t feel safe on public transport.”

Gina Taylor added her take, “Erm no, I don't agree on any separation of any kinds of peoples.”

Terri Norton kept it short and simple, responding with, “Give over will ya.”

Meanwhile, Stuart Calvert said, “Talk about going backwards to go forwards.”

Finally, Jonathan Cranwell was keen to point out that, “They don't have enough carriages now, so it's pure fantasy thinking.”

It’s fair to say that not all of the responses were in favour of such a change being implemented, for a number of reasons. Overall people would prefer better services, which have frequent carriage checks from guards rather than any means of segregation.