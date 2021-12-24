Star readers discuss a possible ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown after Christmas Day
Boris Johnson gave the go-ahead for people’s Christmas plans earlier, although he warned that tougher restrictions could be implemented after December 25. We asked our readers what they thought about a two-week ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown to stem the recent Covid case rise.
Here are a selection of the comments received:
Cornelia Jane Hoades had this to say, “He’s given us the go ahead!!!! That’s kind of him”
Janet Mosforth has plans that she is unwilling to cancel, “No… I’m working Xmas and an event planned for New Year's eve..after that fine!”
Ann Morton added her thoughts, “yes deffo, more like a month or so needed i think” and she also added that “travel and schools cause most of the spread stop foreign travel.”
Alison Bradshaw Jubb says that she “wouldn't support anything this government proposes, not now anyway.”
Zoe Cox added that comment that “I'm gunna be having my Xmas after as I've literally got covid now. So no I won't. I want to have a Xmas even if it's not on the day.”
“Even with another lock down and it's calmed down there will be another one we need to start living with it its going nowhere its like the flu every year” replied Teresa Walsh.
Some people thought that such an action is already far too late. Clair Quay commented that the “Circuit breaker should be now.. no point after Xmas when it’s already spread like wildfire!! So no.”
Frequent commentor Eugene Solomon said “Yes. But only if it's absolutely enforced to the letter. Otherwise vot is point?”
Mike Hergest added his take, saying “Only if I thought that the Government would stick to the rules, like that's going to happen.”
Another of the popular comments came from Chris France, who wrote “Why??? What will a 2 week circuit breaker as you call it actually achieve??? After 2 week covid and all its variants will be right there ready to infect people again !!! Totally pointless.”
John Daley is not for it at all, “No 100% no we have been getting jabs n booster jabs for nothing if he locks us down or makes us loose our pubs even sitting down with no music no no no & i will vote labour anorl to show my anger if he does.”
And finally, Tracey Hollis responded with one of the most popular comments in the discussion, saying “What is the point, he is allowing people to mingle and it is not because of what he is saying Christmas isn't canceled, but because he as been caught out. People won't listen to him now, why should they, it's a case of do as I say, not as I do.”